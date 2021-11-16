Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Early Music to Present NOW WE MAKE JOY!

pixeltracker

This Renaissance Christmas concert, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will also feature wassail and holiday treats.

Nov. 16, 2021  

Houston Early Music to Present NOW WE MAKE JOY!

Houston Early Music will present "Now Make We Joy!" featuring performances by Istanpitta and the Kinder HSPVA Madrigal Singers Sunday, December 12, at the University of Houston Chapel, A.D. Bruce Religion Center, 3841 Cullen Blvd., Houston, 77004.

This Renaissance Christmas concert, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will also feature wassail and holiday treats.

Istanpitta performs music from the 10th century through the 14th century. The ensemble plays a variety of period instruments including oud, lute, saz, early percussion, shawms, recorders, transverse flutes, krummhorns, vielles, Medieval harp, and bagpipes.

The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Madrigal Singers won first place at the 2020 American Classic San Antonio Madrigal & Chamber Choir Festival and were named the 2021 Honor Choir.

General admission to "Now Make We Joy!" is $35. Tickets are $10 for students and FREE for Houston Early Music's Gold Level Members.

For more information, visit https://www.houstonearlymusic.org/now-make-we-joy.


Related Articles View More Houston Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck
Wicked Chistery Logo Dad Hat
Wicked Chistery Logo Dad Hat

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand