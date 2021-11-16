Houston Early Music to Present NOW WE MAKE JOY!

Houston Early Music will present "Now Make We Joy!" featuring performances by Istanpitta and the Kinder HSPVA Madrigal Singers Sunday, December 12, at the University of Houston Chapel, A.D. Bruce Religion Center, 3841 Cullen Blvd., Houston, 77004.

This Renaissance Christmas concert, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will also feature wassail and holiday treats.

Istanpitta performs music from the 10th century through the 14th century. The ensemble plays a variety of period instruments including oud, lute, saz, early percussion, shawms, recorders, transverse flutes, krummhorns, vielles, Medieval harp, and bagpipes.

The Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Madrigal Singers won first place at the 2020 American Classic San Antonio Madrigal & Chamber Choir Festival and were named the 2021 Honor Choir.

General admission to "Now Make We Joy!" is $35. Tickets are $10 for students and FREE for Houston Early Music's Gold Level Members.

For more information, visit https://www.houstonearlymusic.org/now-make-we-joy.