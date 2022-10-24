Houston Early Music to Present Multimedia Concert Featuring The Orlando Consort Next Month
The performance is on November 10.
Houston Early Music (HEM) will present a multimedia event featuring United Kingdom-based vocal quartet, The Orlando Consort, Thursday, Nov. 10, at Matchbox 2, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), 3400 Main St. in Houston, 77002.
The program, Listening to Pictures: Art and Music in the Early Renaissance, will open with a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m., followed by The Orlando Consort's performance at 7:30 p.m.
HEM and MATCH are working together to create a custom stage setting for this program, an immersive experience that illustrates how art and music influenced one another during the Renaissance era.
During the concert, audience members will see images of paintings and prints by Gentile da Fabriano, Fra Angelico, Luca della Robbia, Carlo Crivelli, Zanobi Strozzi, Mercantonio Raimondi and others as The Orlando Consort performs music by John Dunstaple, Guillaume Dufay, Heinrich Isaac, Josquin Desprez, Antoine Brumel and Adrian Willaert.
Performances by The Orlando Consort, now in its 35th and final season, have been described as "Simultaneously ravishing and reverential" (Los Angeles Times) and "staggeringly beautiful" (The Times, UK).
The quartet's concerts this season will take place in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg, Canada and the U.S.- including Houston, thanks to HEM.
"We are delighted to bring this brilliant multimedia experience to Texas audiences," HEM Artistic and Executive Director Deborah Dunham said. "Houston Early Music is also honored to present the musicians of the Orlando Consort in their final tour. They are well known for their superb vocal abilities, fresh insights and compelling performances. You won't want to miss this opportunity to hear them in this live performance."
Purchase tickets to Listening to Pictures: Art and Music in the Early Renaissance at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205127®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmatchouston.secure.force.com%2Fticket%2F%23%2Finstances%2Fa0F4N00000RlBRDUA3?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Single tickets are $50 for the public, $20 for students and $40 for seniors aged 60 and older.
Houston Early Music to Present Multimedia Concert Featuring The Orlando Consort Next Month
