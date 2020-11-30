Houston Chamber Choir Presents A TIME TO BRING HOPE For 2020 Holiday Concert Offering

On Dec. 20, the Grammy award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, presents A Time to Bring Hope, the second offering of the 2020-2021 virtual season, To Everything a Season.

The Houston Chamber Choir's annual tradition of coming together to celebrate the promise of hope and peace at Christmas continues. The company offers joyous new performances and shares fond reflections from seasons past. Singing is at the very heart of the holiday season, and the Choir is eager to share favorite carols and new material from around the world.

The new Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage kicked off Nov. 22 with A Time to Give Thanks and includes five customized and heartfelt concert videos created to remind audiences that even in difficult times like these, beauty and joy can be found throughout the changing seasons of our lives.

The Chamber Choir Digital Stage offers world-class performances to music aficionados across the globe. People on every continent can access inspiring concerts, dynamic original programming with behind-the-scenes footage, favorites from the archive and the popular podcast, With One Accord from this Grammy Award winning professional choir. Beautiful music is at one's fingertips with a wi-fi connection.

WHO: The professional choral musicians of the Houston Chamber Choir will perform in a pre-recorded video format under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson.

On Sunday, Dec. 20 at noon CT (then available through Aug. 31, 2021 with purchase or rental). Online access is available at houstonchamberchoir.org/2020-2021-season-schedule/2020/12/20/a-time-to-bring-hope.

An annual subscription for the entire season can be purchased at the introductory price of $40, providing unlimited viewing of five concerts on the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage, in addition to access to curated content and extras. Beginning September 2021, introductory pricing will end, and all future Chamber Choir Digital Subscriptions will cost $80 annually.

A rental option is available for $9.99, with individual access to the concert of your choosing for three days. Watch the concert as many times as you like during the three-day rental period. Alternately, one can purchase unlimited access to their preferred concert from the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage for $24.99 or choose the option to "set your own price."

Learn more at houstonchamberchoir.org.

