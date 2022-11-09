Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Botanic Garden Presents LIGHTSCAPE This Month

The exhibit runs Nov. 18, 2022 – through Jan. 1, 2023.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Tickets to Houston Botanic Garden's internationally-acclaimed exhibit Lightscape, produced by Sony and Culture Creative and presented by Reliant, are selling quickly. The exhibit runs Nov. 18, 2022 - through Jan. 1, 2023, and the Garden recommends purchasing early to ensure getting your preferred date and timed entry ticket before the exhibit sells out. By buying in advance, you will save $4 per ticket over same-day ticket prices.

Lightscape tickets are on sale at www.hbg.org/lightscape for select nights through Jan. 1, 2023, with admission timed at 15-minute intervals beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30 p.m. The cost for Lightscape is $28 for adults and $18 for children, before the $4 discount. There is also a fee for parking.

Those with Garden memberships receive a $2 discount off timed ticket prices. There are a limited number of off-peak nights during the run with reduced timed ticket rates. Flex passes - offering an extended entry window - are also available.

In its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail - with returning favorites such as the "Winter Cathedral," "Neon Tree," and "Fire Garden" - features exciting new creations by artists from across the globe, including two making their North American debuts. Along with the exclusive-to-Texas installation, "Bluebonnets," visitors will be the first in the United States to see "Framed" and "Nautilus Forest," all created by Mandylights, a visual arts house out of Australia and the United Kingdom.

"At Reliant, we love lighting up the holidays, and that's why we're so excited to present Houston's newest holiday experience for the community to enjoy," said Elizabeth Killinger, President of Reliant. "Lightscape, presented by Reliant, offers a wonderful opportunity for families to gather this holiday season and enjoy a festive outing, all surrounded by the natural beauty of the Houston Botanic Garden."

"We are offering Houstonians a holiday experience like no other," says Claudia Gee Vassar, President and General Counsel of Houston Botanic Garden. "The beauty and artistry of these installations created by artists around the world will create lasting memories for all who attend Lightscape. We urge people to reserve their spots now so as not to miss out."

Whether it is a family outing, date night, or "girls' night out," Lightscape is sure to entertain and become a new holiday tradition. Before and after taking in the stunning light installations on the trail, visitors can enjoy festive food and drinks, including fire pits for roasting s'mores, in the Garden's inviting Pine Grove and spacious Culinary Garden.

The Houston Botanic Garden, with its diverse gardens and ecosystems, is open daily for the enjoyment of the public. Consider becoming a Garden member, which gives you discounts on admission and special events, along with other benefits. Go to www.hbg.org to learn more.

The Garden is located at One Botanic Lane, off the Gulf Freeway (I-45) at Park Place Boulevard, just south of downtown Houston.




