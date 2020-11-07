Houston Ballet Announces HOUSTON BALLET DRIVE-IN

Frame x Frame Film Fest at the Houston Ballet Drive-In will take place Thursdays-Saturdays from November 5-December 5.

The Center for Dance parking lot is now home to the Houston Ballet Drive-In! Explore new ways to experience dance with safe, socially distanced dance film showings in 2020. The Drive-In kicks things off in partnership with Frame Dance as the location for their 3rd Annual Frame x Frame Film Fest, featuring an exciting line-up of dance-focused films, from documentaries to iconic movies of the past.

Frame x Frame Film Fest at the Houston Ballet Drive-In will take place Thursdays-Saturdays from November 5-December 5.

Tickets for Frame x Frame Film Fest are $10 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no on-site tickets available.

The Drive-In will also host a one-night-only screening of Night of the Kings for the finale of the 2020 Houston Cinema Arts Festival. For more information on the film and to purchase tickets through the HCAF website, continue to read below.

The Houston Ballet Drive-In is located at 601 Preston St, Houston, Texas 77002.

Learn more at https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/2020-2021-season/hb-drive-in/.

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You