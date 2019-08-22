Houston Artist And Female Creative Team Stage Reading Of New Musical

A new musical, PULSATE: A Vampire Musical, developed by Houston-based artist Faith Fossett will have its first Houston staged reading on August 30th, and August 31st, 2019 at 8 p.m. at Rec Room, 100 Jackson St. Houston TX 77002. The musical is written, directed and choreographed by an entirely female creative team.

"Pulsate is a show that exemplifies my desire to transform musical theater as an innovative female composer in a field dominated by men and traditional structure," Fossett said. "My goal in mounting a full production is to not only build awareness of the work but to create new theatre for a new audience. It's an invitation to individuals who've never seen a play or musical."

PULSATE: A Vampire Musical is an immersive, electronic synth-pop theatrical experience following the story of present-day vampires, witches, and werewolves, performed outside the traditional musical theatre formula. With an irreverent, comedic writing style, creator Faith Fossett brings a refreshing and hilarious take to the Vampire cannon.

"Faith's piece is a breath of fresh air," said Rachael Logue, director. "She defies the traditional constructs of musical theatre in an unapologetically kickass way. She's created a world where all creatures are welcome and accepted into the family, all with an irreverent writing style and self-awareness that reminds me of The Office."

The Houston arts community has already shown support for this new work. Currently, Fossett is the artist in Residence at the Rec Room for the month of August and the musical is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Fossett is a recipient of their 2019 Support for Artists and Creative Individuals Grant.

Through the residency at the Rec Room, PULSATE will be workshopped by local Houston Actors. The World Premiere production will be produced this November.

For more information about the show, please visit www.pulsatemusical.com. To reserve seats for the reading, please visit recroomarts.org. Tickets are free, with a suggested $10 donation at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.





