HITS Theatre Appoints Jon Montgomery As New Executive Director

The Board of Directors for HITS Theatre has unanimously appointed Jon Montgomery to the position of Executive Director for HITS Theatre. This change in leadership follows Adam Wagner's very successful tenure as the Executive Director for HITS Theatre, and the announcement of his relocation to be near family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon Montgomery as the new Executive Director of HITS Theatre,” said Board President Katie Rushing. “Jon's passion for arts education, combined with his leadership experience and deep commitment to empowering young performers, makes him the perfect person to lead HITS into its next chapter. We are confident that under his guidance, HITS Theatre will continue to inspire creativity, confidence, and excellence in the young artists we serve."

Jon brings a wealth of experience to the Executive Director role, having formerly served as the Interim Executive Director at the Ellen Noël Art Museum in Odessa, Texas; the Executive Artistic Director for Basin Theatre Works in Odessa, Texas; the Executive Artistic Director for The Depot Theater in Dodge City, Kansas; the Staging STEM Manager in the Department of Education at The Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas; and the Fine Arts Director and Theatre Instructor for Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi, Texas. As a professional director and choreographer, he is currently an Associate Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (Union). Jon is also a Board Member-At-Large for the American Association of Community Theatre and has formerly served as the Private/Parochial School and Special Interests Chair on the K-12 Education Committee for the Texas Educational Theatre Association.

"I am honored and excited to join HITS Theatre as its new Executive Director,” said Montgomery. “Theatre has the power to inspire, educate, and transform lives, and I look forward to building on HITS' incredible legacy of nurturing young artists. Together with our talented educators, dedicated staff, and passionate community, we will continue to create a space where creativity flourishes and every student has the opportunity to shine."

The Board of Directors and Jon are eager to work together in the strategic planning of the future of HITS Theatre. They are deeply encouraged by the vibrant history of HITS Theatre and are invested in its boldly envisioned future.

Please feel free to stop by HITS Theatre at 311 West 18th Street, Houston, Texas 77008 to see the wonderful things that HITS Theatre is doing for the youth in our community. To learn more about HITS Theatre, please visit: www.hitstheatre.org.

ABOUT HITS THEATRE

Nestled in the Houston Heights, HITS Theatre engages student creators by providing professional theatrical and artistic training as they find their own unique voices through acting, singing, dance, and production. We are committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and diverse environment that allows all students, regardless of financial means, the opportunity to hone their gifts in a nurturing community that fosters creativity, confidence, collaboration, and social-emotional learning on and off the stage.

HITS offers a variety of theater arts classes. Taught by skilled professionals specializing in the disciplines of acting, dancing, and singing. Class options for grades K-12. Participation in theater enhances motor skills, stimulates brain development, and promotes social emotional learning.

