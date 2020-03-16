HCCC Closing To Public Until Further Notice

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) will close to the public until further notice, for the safety of the staff, artists, and visitors. Closing the building allows staff to work safely and remotely and encourages the public to maintain social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

In the coming weeks, HCCC hopes to offer a series of virtual programs, such as gallery tours and workshops people can do at home, as well as at-home activity packets available for drive-through pickup. Further details and other updates will be sent, via email and social media, as soon as they are available.

Visitors are encouraged to check the HCCC website at www.crafthouston.org for the latest information.





