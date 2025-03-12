HAMILTON PROJECT Launches at the Hobby Center With Upcoming March Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts launched the Hamilton Project, an innovative educational initiative designed to merge the power of the arts with civic education for youth. This transformative program provides over 2,100 high school students from majority Title I schools across the greater Houston area with a unique opportunity to engage in history through a designed curriculum and attend a special Hamilton High School Night performance—free of charge—on March 20, 2025. This project is funded by a consortium of individual, corporate and foundation donors led by Hobby Center Board member Lesha Elsenbrook and husband, Tom, along with other lead support from Ken Bohan and Dean O’Kelley, HISD Foundation and Lugano.

Part of Broadway Bridges on the Road, a major national initiative aimed at expanding access to Broadway touring performances for high school students nationwide, the Hamilton Project enriches students’ arts education, promotes cultural equity, and cultivates a diverse future audience for live theatre. In collaboration with the Gilder Lehrman Hamilton Education Program Online, the Hamilton Project introduces students to an interactive curriculum centered on the Founding Era.

“At the Hobby Center, we believe the arts are a powerful catalyst for learning,” said Deborah Lugo, Hobby Center Vice President of Programming & Education. “We are committed to ensuring that students across Houston—many of whom might not otherwise have the opportunity—experience the magic of live performances as part of their education. This initiative was created to ignite students' imaginations and inspire their civic engagement. We are deeply grateful to our district partners and the dedicated educators who champion the arts in their classrooms, opening doors for students to become creators. The impact of the Hamilton Project will stay with these students for a lifetime, shaping their perspectives and aspirations.”

The program is structured into two key components:

Curriculum Implementation – Students explore a TEKS-aligned, teacher-led curriculum grounded in historical documents, fostering creativity and critical thinking. Through digital resources and guided activities, students develop original creative works, with the possibility of their pieces being showcased at the Hamilton High School Night event.

Hamilton High School Night – On March 20, 2025, students, teachers, and principals from across Houston will gather at the Hobby Center for an unforgettable evening, experiencing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical Hamilton live on stage. Each participating school will send between 50-75 students, providing an unparalleled opportunity to witness history come to life through performance.

Educators across Houston have praised the Hamilton Project for its potential to make history accessible and inspiring. “Our students are collaborating across content areas like never before and they are having a blast,” exclaimed Joe Clark, Ed.D., Director of Performing and Visual Arts at Spring ISD. “The impact this incredible experience is having on them will stay with them for the rest of their lives. We thank the Hobby Center and the Hamilton Project for allowing us to be a part of this great opportunity.”

“In recent years, the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has focused on deepening education and community engagement initiatives including a core commitment to reducing barriers to access for all audiences,” said Mark Folkes, Hobby Center President & CEO.

“The Hamilton Project is an inspiring example of what is possible as we consider how the Hobby Center can fuel arts engagement in our community.”

Participating Schools:

A+UP Charter School

Alief Taylor High School

Aldine High School

Austin High School

Chavez High School

Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School

Davis High School

Dekaney High School

Dickinson High School

Dwight D. Eisenhower Senior High School

Elsik High School

G.W. Carver High School

Hastings High School

Kashmere High School

Kerr High School

Kingwood High School

KIPP Houston High School

MacArthur High School

Nimitz High School

Scarborough High School

Spring High School

Westbury High School

Wheatley High School

Wisdom High School

Worthing Early College High School

Westfield High School

Yates High School

Yellowstone School

