Next month, artists of various disciplines and genres as well arts goers will gather at a happening for a night of live performances, arts exhibition, and networking in Houston, Texas. Esurient Arts' The Artist Gathering & Exchange will happen one night only on September 23rd starting at 8 pm at 2203 Preston St, Houston, Texas 77003. Presented by a company rooted in creating a space for quality art and professional development for artists to be more accessible in this market, this timely initiative offers attendees variety. This will include live performances from several featured & noted local creatives, such as The Wordmatician and Alii Michele, as well spotlighted businesses.

"Considering the various transitions including several arts based companies losing or forfeiting their performance or office spaces due to budget constraints, decrease in some funding opportunities, the city of Houston being so outspread, and the inevitable influence art has, I wanted to establish a setting in which artists from various disciplines could display their creativity, whether live performance or visual, as well as network for potential collaboration opportunities in a non-competitive yet diverse environment while welcoming arts supporters/goers to join us." says Executive Artistic Director & Programming Manager Dabrina Sandifer.

This unorthodox multi-disciplinary mash up happening for creatives to share their gifts, workshop works in progress, co-network, and celebrate the light of the arts is open to people of all backgrounds to attend on September 23, 2019 at 8 pm. This event will also feature food and beverages.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/esurient-arts-presents-the-artist-gathering-exchange-tickets-68030082809 or contact Esurient Arts at esurientarts@gmail.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You