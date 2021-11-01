DRIVING MISS DAISY Set To Open In November At The Texas Repertory Theatre Co.

The Texas Repertory Theatre announces the triumphant opening of Driving Miss Daisy at Humble's Charles Bender Performing Arts Center, featuring Houston actress Connie Cooper in the title role. This new production of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize winning play will open on November 12th and play through November 21st.

The Texas Repertory production stars Houston film and stage star Connie Cooper as the indomitable Daisy Werthan. Ms. Cooper's Film and TV credits include "Friday Night Lights", "A Perfect World", "The Evening Star", "Rush", "Hope", "Wild Texas Wind", "Murder in the Heartland", "Criminal Minds", and"Without a Trace" , working with such notables as Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson, Goldie Hawn, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine, Kevin Spacey.

This beloved American theatre classic is a timeless, moving, funny, and ultimately hopeful reflection of race relations in America's deep South, told through the unlikely relationship between two endearing characters. What begins as a troubled and hostile pairing, the relationship grows over 25 years into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them. Their iconic tale of pride, changing times, and the transformative power of friendship has warmed the hearts of millions worldwide. Winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize and an Academy Award-winning film, Driving Miss Daisy is a good-hearted, humorous, and affecting study of a most unlikely relationship, and is a play that gives off the warm glow of human affirmation and hope.

