DRAGONS LOVE TACOS Announced For Spring Break At MST!

Who doesn't love tacos?! Main Street Theater brings the fun of the hit book, Dragons Love Tacos, to the stage during Spring Break.

Dragons love tacos. They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos. Unfortunately, where there are tacos, there is also salsa. And if a dragon accidentally eats spicy salsa... well, watch out!! The silly, dragon dancing journey about first impressions and trying new things is a recipe for laughs and fun!

Dragons Love Tacos is directed and choreographed by Jimmy Phillips. The cast includes Laurel Burrer, Jonathan Bynum, Kierra McKay, Sam Menke, Joshua Mendiola-Garcia, Natalie Nassar, Tyler R. Rooney, Sloane Teagle. The design team is Lauren Davis (set design), David Gipson (lighting design), Laura Moreno (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), Mark B. Robbins (properties design). Curmira Bill is the stage manager.

Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002, Tuesday - Friday, March 15 - 18 at 1:30pm and Saturday, March 19 at 10:30am and 1:30pm.

Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $14 - $24. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)