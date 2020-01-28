DACAMERA Presents Pianist Richard Goode In An All-Beethoven Program On March 24 At Rice University

DACAMERA's 2019-20 season of chamber music continues with a performance by pianist Richard Goode on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Stude Concert Hall, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University. World-renowned for his performances and recordings of Ludwig van Beethoven's works, Goode will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the classical giant's birth with a selection of Beethoven's sonatas and bagatelles.

"When you're immersed in Beethoven, you feel that he's right in the center, and everything else is radiating out from him," said Goode, whose recordings of the Complete Beethoven Sonatas garnered international acclaim for their unrivaled command and intensity. "Like a Roman architect, he made the structures profoundly right; his works are less destructible than those of other composers."

Born in New York, Goode studied with Elvira Szigeti, Claude Frank and Nadia Reisenberg at the Mannes College of Music and Rudolf Serkin at the Curtis Institute. He is widely considered one of the greatest musicians performing today and recognized for the emotional power, depth and expressiveness of his music-making. Goode has received a number of accolades in his three-decades-long career, including the Young Concert Artists Award, First Prize in the Clara Haskil Competition, the Avery Fisher Prize and a Grammy Award for his recording of the Brahms Sonatas with clarinetist Richard Stoltzman.

The all-Beethoven program in Houston includes Sonata No. 15 in D Major, Op. 28 "Pastoral;" Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90; Sonata No. 26 in E Flat Major, Op. 81a "Lebewohl;" Bagatelles, Op. 119 (Nos. 6-11); and Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with Davóne Tines, bass-baritone and Adam Nielson, piano on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and The Well-Tempered Klavier: Jeremy Denk, piano on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Tickets for Richard Goode start at $37.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before the concert begins.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You