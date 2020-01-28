DACAMERA Presents Dafnis Prieto Big Band On  March 21 At Wortham Center

DACAMERA continues its 2019-20 jazz series with a performance by Cuban percussionist Dafnis Prieto on Saturday, March. 21, 2020, at 8 p.m.at the Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center. Prieto returns to the DACAMERA stage with his newest project, the 17-piece, Grammy Award-winning Dafnis Prieto Big Band.

Born in Cuba, Prieto attended the National School of Music in Havana, where he studied both classical and Afro-Cuban music before shifting his focus to jazz. In 1999, he moved to the United States to further perfect his craft while working in bands under legendary composers including Michel Camilo, Chucho Valdés and Bebo Valdés.

Over the past two decades, Prieto has drawn from the percussive traditions of his native Cuba and elements from his Afro-Cuban musical heritage to craft his signature style. Utilizing congas, timbales and the layered rhythmic patterns of rumba and son, Prieto combines modern jazz harmonies with funk-inspired arrangements to create works of stylistic diversity that evoke a broad spectrum of moods.

The MacArthur "Genius" Fellow has also composed music for dance, film, chamber ensembles and, most notably, for his own projects-ranging from duets to big bands, including a variety of distinct and acclaimed groups. Throughout each of his various projects, Prieto continues to infuse Latin jazz with a bold new energy and sound. Most recently, the Dafnis Prieto Big Band's Back to the Sunset won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album.

DACAMERA's jazz music series continues with the Cécile McLorin Salvant Trio on Friday, April 3, 2020, and the Miguel Zenón Quartet on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Tickets for Danfis Prieto Big Band start at $37.50 and are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before the concert begins.





