DACAMERA Kicks Off 2021â€“22 Season WithÂ GARRICK OHLSSON: AN EVENING OF CHOPINÂ 

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, kicks off its 2021-22 season with Garrick Ohlsson: An Evening of Chopin at Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning pianist Garrick Ohlsson brings together sensitivity and commanding virtuosity for an all-Chopin recital celebrating DACAMERA's return to the concert hall. Chopin is an audience favorite composer of the piano, a profound innovator who transformed solo piano music. Ohlsson will play a variety of the composer's Nocturnes, Ballades, Barcarolles, Mazurkas, and Impromptus and the tumultuous, epic Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op. 58.

Since his 1970 triumph as the only American to have won the Chopin International Piano Competition, Ohlsson has earned worldwide recognition for his interpretive and technical prowess. Although long regarded as one of the world's leading exponents of the music of FrÃ©dÃ©ric Chopin, Ohlsson boasts an impressive piano repertoire, including the works of Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and the Romantic Repertoire. To date he has more than 80 concertos-ranging from Haydn and Mozart to works of the 21st century, including many commissioned for him-at his command.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with Quartetto di Cremona and clarinetist David Shifrin at Zilkha Hall on Tuesday, November 9.

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season start at $210. Individual tickets go on sale on September 13. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.