Czech Center Museum to Present A Holiday Concert

The Czech center museum will present its Holiday Concert on Friday, December 18, 7pm -10pm.

This festive event will showcase a live performance by six talented musicians performing traditional Czech and American holiday songs.

This year's Holiday Concert is an event you don't want to miss. Your special evening begins in Brno Gallery with cocktails and fine hors d' oeuvres, then proceeding to Prague Hall for the concert. The night concludes with desserts, cordials, and the drawing of the Holiday Raffle! Seating is limited to 100 guests. Reserve your tickets today!

This year's Holiday Raffle features three exciting prizes:

Danube River Cruise- This enchanting European Holiday river cruise will begin in Vienna, Austria, on November 27, 202, and end in Budapest, Hungary, on December 1, 2021. The five-day, four-night trip will feature gourmet meals with wine and shore excursions at each port; Vienna, Bratislava and, Budapest.

Czech Heritage Festival and National Czech & Slovak Museum in Czech Village- Cedar Rapids, Iowa- Immerse yourself in Czech culture at next year's Czech Festival in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This trip will include airfare for two, a hotel stay for four days and three nights, a rental car and, admission to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.

$500 Amazon gift card- As the holidays are approaching, Amazon can help you find unique and personal gifts for everyone in your family. With same-day shipping, package tracking, and hassle-free returns, your holiday shopping can be stress free!

Drawing for the raffle winners will be at the close of our Holiday Concert on December 18th. You do not need to be present to win!

Current COVID-19 precautions will be observed at all events.

For complete details about the concert event, holiday raffle, and online auction, please visit their website or call the Museum at 713-528-2060.

