Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Tickets Now On-Sale To The Public

More than 10 years after it first debuted in Houston, KOOZA will once again deliver a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning and a powerful live score. Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8 million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

The general public can purchase tickets today, September 19, 2022, by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution and incredible agility - notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard and Wheel of Death acts.