Cast Theatrical Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Cast Theatrical presents the Charles Dickens holiday classic A Christmas Carol as a live 1940's radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy) and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage as the familiar story unfolds: three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying "bah humbug"!

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from Dec. 2 - 18; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at www.casttheatrical.com/show-tickets.

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg (30 minutes outside of Houston), Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast Theatrical's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.