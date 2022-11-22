Cast Theatrical Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “bah humbug”!
Cast Theatrical presents the Charles Dickens holiday classic A Christmas Carol as a live 1940's radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy) and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage as the familiar story unfolds: three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. A charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying "bah humbug"!
Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from Dec. 2 - 18; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at www.casttheatrical.com/show-tickets.
Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg (30 minutes outside of Houston), Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast Theatrical's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
Cast Theatrical presents the Charles Dickens holiday classic A Christmas Carol as a live 1940's radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy) and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Artwork Will Be Painted Live at LSC-CyFair's Holiday Charity Concert
November 21, 2022
Kick off the season of giving at Lone Star College-CyFair as the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers perform classical Christmas carols while an art student creates a painting live on stage.
Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars
November 18, 2022
Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the practically perfect cast of Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. Returning to TUTS in the role of “Mary Poppins” is Olivia Hernandez.
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
November 18, 2022
Get a first look at The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023
November 16, 2022
Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.