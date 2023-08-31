CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES To Be Presented In Spanish And English At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater's upcoming production of CARMELA, FULL OF WISHES, will playing September 24 – October 21 at MST's Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH.

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES is adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Christian Robinson.

The production is recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older and will be performed in a mix of English and Spanish with projected translations.

Feliz Cumpleaños! It's Carmela's birthday, and she's finally old enough to tag along with her big brother as he runs the family errands. Passing by the bodega and the lavanderia, Carmela picks a dandelion and makes a very important wish… Carmela Full of Wishes illuminates the beauty of working class neighborhoods and the power of community and family. Told through the lens of a heartfelt sibling story, this endearing play explores what hope looks like in a migrant community steeped in Mexican culture.

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, our MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults; our Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We perform locally in 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.