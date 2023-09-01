CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to Main Street Theater

Performances run September 24 - October 21.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES comes to Main Street Theater in September. The production is adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson.

Ticket Prices: $18 – $28

SUNDAYS: September 24 & October 1, 2023 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm

SATURDAYS: October 7, 14 & 21 at 10:30am & 1:30pm

Feliz Cumpleaños! It's Carmela's birthday, and she's finally old enough to tag along with her big brother as he runs the family errands. Passing by the bodega and the lavanderia, Carmela picks a dandelion and makes a very important wish… Carmela Full of Wishes illuminates the beauty of working class neighborhoods and the power of community and family. Told through the lens of a heartfelt sibling story, this endearing play explores what hope looks like in a migrant community steeped in Mexican culture.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 from 2:00pm – 3:00pm at the MATCH, join in for a FREE event for grandparents and their grandchildren! We'll make Carmela dolls and dandelion crafts, have story-time, taking photos with grandparents, enjoying paletas! RSVP by Sept. 18 aarnold@mainstreettheater.com with the number of adults and children in your party. Does NOT include tickets to the play.



