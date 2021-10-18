BWW Review: DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Delights Audiences at A.D. Players

A love-story comes to Houston! Live theatre is officially back, and what better way to kick it off than with a heartwarming (true!) story at the George Theater? A.D. Players opens their 55th season, named a Season of Triumph, with this touching and feel-good Houston premiere. Written by award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, this show is your picture-perfect comeback to the audience.

Dear Jack, Dear Louise follows Jack Ludwig, a U.S. Army Captain, stationed as a military doctor in Oregon who writes a bundle of letters to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer living in New York City. Over the course of the letters, we learn of their hopes to meet in person someday, if only the war would allow. However, as the situation on the war front worsens, Jack and Louise's relationship is challenged before it truly begins. Think being stuck in the limbo of a long-distance relationship, during a devastating war, without ever having met your significant other. That kind of setup certainly comes with its challenges, and makes for a good story.

Nick Farco and Alexis Santiago in DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

Photography Credit: Jeff McMorrough

What makes this tale come to life is knowing that it is, in fact, a retelling of Ludwig's own parents' love story during World War II. Times were more than tough, the methods of communication were far simpler, and the ending is anything but expected.

Nick Farco and Alexis Santiago lead the show as a dynamic duo. Their performance is energetic and lively. The cast and crew offered Houston an incredible welcome back to live-theatre. The audience was filled with laughter and joy as the duo invited us into this heartwarming love-story. It is a marvelous night of live theatre.

As is expected with A.D. Players, the designs are pristine. From the set design (Kirk S. Domer) to the costumes (Kristina M. Miller), to the sound design (Shawn W. St. John)--every element sets the scene while the letters step into the spotlight.

There's just nothing like a love letter, is there?

How To Get Tickets

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE runs through October 24th at A.D. Players. Performances are Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information or to purchase tickets go to adplayers.org or call the Box Office at 713-526-2721. Masks are required, temperatures will be checked at the door, and there is social distancing in the theater.