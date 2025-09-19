Ashley Támar Davis Will Headline Spectrum Fusion's SPOTLIGHT ON THE STARS Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spectrum Fusion will welcome Grammy nominee, singer, and actress Ashley Támar Davis as the featured performer at its “Spotlight on the Stars” gala on Thursday, October 9 at The Junior League of Houston. Known for her powerhouse vocals, Broadway roles, and collaborations with Prince, Davis will bring star power to an evening that also honors Spectrum Fusion's Media Team — autistic filmmakers, editors, voice artists, and designers redefining what's possible in creative media.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have an artist of Ashley's stature join us,” said Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham, CEO and founder of Spectrum Fusion. “Her multifaceted career and extraordinary talent mirror the creativity and brilliance of our Media Team. I cannot wait for our guests to experience the joy she brings to the stage.”

Davis rose to fame as a protégé of Prince, co-writing their Grammy-nominated duet “Beautiful, Loved, and Blessed.” She has performed internationally in Broadway productions, film and television projects, and with the LA Philharmonic, and is also an award-winning songwriter, professor, and author. Davis was most recently seen at “Broadway on the Hill” at Miller Outdoor Theatre with five other Houston-born Broadway powerhouses.

In addition to Davis's performance, the gala will feature:

Celebrity emcee Courtney Zubowski, Emmy-winning host of Texas & Me on KYAZ-TV

Houston Rockets Chaplain and motivational speaker Mike Rosas providing words of inspiration

Private shop party donated by Project Runway designer Chloe Dao

Award presentations by Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham

Opportunities to meet the Media Team, whose clients include Johnson & Johnson, Autism Speaks, Kaiser Permanente, United Way, and ROCO

Music by DJ Cory Baum to close the evening on the dance floor

The event takes place during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, shining a light on the talents and contributions of autistic adults.