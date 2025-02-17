Ars Lyrica Houston Presents Handel's 'Theodora' In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ars Lyrica Houston (ALH) has announced its upcoming concert, Handel's Theodora, scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6 PM in Zilkha Hall at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Theodora, Handel's final oratorio, narrates the inspiring story of a principled martyr who defies persecution with unshakable faith. This timeless work, brought to life through Handel's masterful music, explores universal themes of courage, sacrifice, and redemption.

Set in the Roman Empire during a time of intense religious oppression, Theodora follows the journey of a devout Christian woman who refuses to renounce her faith under the rule of the corrupt governor Valens. Despite the threat of death, she remains steadfast in her beliefs. Her story intertwines with that of Didymus, a Roman soldier who secretly converts to Christianity and risks everything to protect her.

“This is one of Handel's most profound works, both musically and emotionally,” says Matthew Dirst, Artistic Director of Ars Lyrica Houston. “Theodora is more than a historical narrative; it's a deeply human story about standing firm in your convictions and finding love and strength in the midst of adversity. Handel's music gives extraordinary life to these characters and their struggles, drawing us into a world where faith triumphs over fear and love overcomes hate.”

While underappreciated in Handel's day, Theodora is now recognized as a masterpiece,

resonating with contemporary audiences through its profound exploration of faith, freedom, and the human spirit. Originally written as an oratorio—intended for concert performance without staging or costumes—Theodora has occasionally been adapted for theatrical productions, affirming its timeless appeal and dramatic power.

“We are thrilled to bring Theodora to life for modern audiences,” Dirst adds. “This performance is a testament to Handel's enduring genius and the power of music to tell meaningful stories.”

The March 2025 performance of Handel's Theodora promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring an outstanding cast of soloists supported by the Moores School Concert Chorale, whose stirring and impeccably crafted harmonies bring depth and grandeur to Handel's masterwork.

Handel's Theodora

Saturday, March 29th at 6PM

Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $15-80

Following the performance of Theodora, Ars Lyrica Houston will host an elegant post-concert soirée. This intimate gathering offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with the artists, enjoy curated refreshments, and celebrate the artistry behind Handel's final oratorio in the company of Ars Lyrica's closest supporters.

