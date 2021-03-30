ArmstrongWW to Release New Single 'Imperfect'

ArmstrongWW is a Cameroon born independent artist based in Houston, Texas. He is releasing his new single "Imperfect" on April 30th, 2021) from his unreleased debut album "Pursuit of Perfection".

Imperfect is a fresh sound with a passionate presence that smoothly combines Indie-Pop and Alternative HipHop to tell a story of overcoming insecurity stemming from having bipolar disorder.

Check out the video below!