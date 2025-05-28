Apollo Chamber Players Announces 18th Season, American Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Houston-based Apollo Chamber Players has announced their upcoming 18th season, American Story, a series of four themed programs tracing the many threads of the nation's identity as it approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding.

In a thought-provoking journey through music, history, and storytelling, American Story reflects on the narratives that connect us, honoring the many voices that shape our history while looking ahead with hope toward a more inclusive and inspired future through the power of music. Four original programs - DECLARE, ENLIGHTEN, EMPOWER, and VENTURE - will bring together the Apollo artists with a multitude of special guests on Houston stages throughout the season.

Within these programs, Apollo features world premiere commissions from Daniel Bernard Roumain, Lembit Beecher, John Cornelius, and Mark Buller. In addition, Apollo presents three Free Community Concerts, beginning in August 2025 with Apollo's multidisciplinary program With Malice Toward None. In October 2025, Apollo presents its ninth annual Czech Heritage Month Concert in partnership with the Czech Center Museum Houston. In December 2025, the quartet performs its annual Holiday Voyage program to benefit Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston.

In their nearly two decades as a quartet, the Apollo Chamber Players have championed music as a force for unity and reflection, commissioning more than 60 multicultural works that transcend borders and inspire connection. Through this mission rooted in community, storytelling, and artistic excellence, the quartet approaches each American Story program as an opportunity to reclaim and reimagine the founding ideals of the nation. "We are so excited to announce our 18th season, telling the fullness of the American story as we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary," said Apollo founder and Artistic Director Matthew J. Detrick. "This season honors our collective story-not only as it was, but as it might yet become."

The series' first program, DECLARE, will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Houston's Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. In DECLARE, Apollo illuminates the story of America's founding through the voices of Houston Poets Laureate including Reyes Ramirez, the current holder of the post, along with past Poets Laureate Aris Kian Brown, Outspoken Bean, Leslie Contreras Schwartz, Robin Davidson, and Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton, the program's lead poet and co-artistic curator. Taking inspiration from the philosophical pillars of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, this multidisciplinary program explores how the aspirations in America's beginnings are reflected in its present and its future prospects, with a focus on civic identity, historical truths, and underrepresented narratives. Additional contributors will include Gen Z composers Emma Wine, Jaylin Vinson, and Jaylen Baker; vibraphonist Drew Johnson; and spoken word artist Marlo Saucedo.

The second program, ENLIGHTEN, is scheduled for Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 3:00pm and 6:00pm at the James Turrell Live Oak Meeting House. As part of a melding of cultural influences, this program brings the world premiere of Estonian-American, Rome Prize-winning composer Lembit Beecher's new composition inspired by the nonviolent Baltic Singing Revolution. The work has been curated for string quartet and kannel, an Estonian folk instrument from the zither family, played in this performance by Estonian performer Anna-Liisa Eller. As a cultural counterpoint, this program also celebrates American Indian heritage and the enduring contributions of Indigenous tribes in shaping the U.S. Constitution. Moonstrike, a work commissioned by Apollo from the Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 2019, will feature in this program alongside narration by Houston-based Indigenous actress Amelia Rico, featured in productions including Paramount's 1923, AMC's Dark Winds, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and Paramount's Yellowstone. The program illuminates how Native wisdom informed the U.S. Constitution and continues to infuse the nation's democratic spirit.

On Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30pm at MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center, Apollo presents EMPOWER, highlighting a new work by the eminent Haitian-American composer Daniel Bernard Roumain. Composed in collaboration with Kenneth B. Morris, a descendant of both Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, the work honors the legacies of both African-American luminaries, tracing their lasting imprint on history, education, and racial justice. Alongside live narration by Morris, the program features the Apollo Chamber Players with members of the Houston Chamber Choir - soprano Melanie Piché Miller, alto Natalie Broussard, tenor Wayne Ashley, and baritone Timothy Jones - in Roumain's composition for string quartet and vocal quartet.

The series concludes with VENTURE at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, performed at both 3:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturday, May 23, 2026. In this final program, the Apollo Chamber Players return to their foundational source of inspiration - the American space program and the Apollo Project - for a musical reimagining of the troubled Apollo 13 spaceflight. Houston-based composers John Cornelius and Mark Buller contribute original works and serve as co-producers of the program. Through their vision, VENTURE captures the arc of this harrowing emergency turned heroic all-hands survival story, focusing on untold contributions and heroes of the ingenious rescue effort. Among them is Miguel Hernandez, who escaped Cuba just before Fidel Castro's rise and later played a vital role in the Apollo program as a Mission Specialist at NASA. Hernandez was in Mission Control when the Apollo 13 crew sent the now-legendary message: "Houston, we have a problem."

The American Story series follows on the heels of Apollo's We the People series presented in the 2024-2025 season as a reflection on American democracy: its triumphs, its shortcomings, and the imperative of preserving its ideals for future generations. In the series' first program, LIBERTY, the legendary actor, author, and activist George Takei gave a powerful live account of his family's time in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans during World War II - giving voice to one of the nation's most profound failures to secure its promised rights for all of its citizens. Detrick later expressed his own hopes and fears for the nation's future in an op/ed published in The Strad, titled, "When Diversity Became Dangerous."

In the first of its free community concerts for the 2025-2026 season, Apollo presents With Malice Toward None on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 8:00pm at Houston's Miller Outdoor Theatre. Curated around the themes of shared humanity and the power of art to inspire unity and progress in a fractured world, the program highlights multiple recent Apollo commissions: The title work, With Malice Toward None by Vietnam veteran composer J. Kimo Williams, is featured alongside Revise? by Jasmine Barnes and poet Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, as well as Firewall by Mark Buller and The Book of Names by Marty Regan, featuring recorded narration by cultural icon George Takei. New arrangements of works by Beethoven are integrated among the contemporary selections, underscoring the enduring power of musical expression to drive change. Special guests include Tracy Silverman, the "greatest living exponent of the electric violin" (BBC Radio); Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, spoken word poet; and members of Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Phillip Hall Singers, and Houston Chamber Choir.

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 7:00pm, Apollo performs its ninth annual Czech Heritage Month Concert at Czech Center Museum Houston, a co-presenter of the program. Sponsored by Rev. Paul Chovanec, the program honors the enduring legacy of Czech-American exchange through powerful, folk-infused works reflecting the intersection of these cultures. Built around Dvořák's iconic American String Quartet, inspired by Native American and Black spiritual music during the composer's time in the U.S., this program also features works by Smetana and Janáček-who were likewise known for weaving folk influences and national pride into their music.

Apollo's Holiday Voyage concert follows on Saturday, December 13 at 7:30pm at the First Congregational Church Houston. In this annual holiday celebration, Apollo celebrates religious pluralism as a means of fostering compassion and cultural harmony. All proceeds benefit Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston.

Apollo Chamber Players Season 18: American Story

Concert 1: DECLARE

Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 7:00pm

Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts | Houston, TX

Houston Poets Laureate

Robin Davidson (2015-17)

Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton (2017-19)

Leslie Contreras Schwartz (2019-21)

Outspoken Bean (2021-23)

Aris Kian Brown (2023-25)

Reyes Ramirez (2025-27)

COMPOSERS

Jaylin Vinson

Jalen Baker

Emma Wine

VISUAL ARTIST

Marlo Saucedo

Concert 2: ENLIGHTEN

Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 3:00pm and 6:00pm

Live Oak Meeting House | Houston, TX

Guest Artists:

​Lembit Beecher, composer

Amelia Rico, actor and narrator

Concert 3: EMPOWER

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30pm

MATCH in Midtown | Houston, TX

Guest Artists:

Daniel Bernard Roumain, composer

​Kenneth Morris, narrator

Members of Houston Chamber Choir

Melanie Piché Miller, soprano

Natalie Broussard, alto

Wayne Ashley, tenor

Timothy Jones, baritone

Concert 4: VENTURE

Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm

Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts | Houston, TX

Guest Artists:

Mark Buller, composer and co-creator

​John Cornelius, composer and co-creator

2025-2026 Free Community Concerts

Friday, August 22, 2025 at 8:00pm

With Malice Toward None

Miller Outdoor Theatre | Houston, TX

Link: apollocp.org/WMTNMiller2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 7:00pm

Czech Heritage Month Concert

Czech Center Museum Houston | Houston, TX

Link: www.czechcenter.org/

Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30pm

Holiday Voyage

First Congregational Church Houston | Houston, TX

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds