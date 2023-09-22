Alley Theatre Launches Yo Soy Houston Mariachi Community Project

The project welcomes Houston's Mariachi community into the captivating world of American Mariachi.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Alley Theatre Launches Yo Soy Houston Mariachi Community Project

Alley Theatre has announced the Yo Soy Houston Mariachi community project. El Zócalo’s Yo Soy Houston Mariachi provides Alley Theatre audiences with a unique and vibrant pre-show experience that warmly welcomes Houston's Mariachi community into the captivating world of American Mariachi.

Yo Soy Houston Mariachi is a cultural celebration, featuring pre-show entertainment for 26 of the American Mariachi performances. These mini-concerts showcase the incredible talents of 17 local Mariachi bands, Ballet Folklorico groups, and Mariachi students from Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School, and RICE University. Each pre-show performance will kickstart the festivities with a 20-minute set, infusing the audience with their vibrant energy that will lead them right into the heart of the on-stage action. Audiences should plan on arriving 45 minutes prior to curtain to catch this pre-show entertainment.

“I am excited and deeply grateful to Alley Theatre for providing this exciting opportunity to our talented local musicians and passionate folkloric dancers to enrich the artistic landscape in this diverse city of Houston,” shares Baldemar Rodriguez, Alley Theatre’s Manager of Community Partnerships. Yo Soy Houston Mariachi is more than a community initiative; it is a commitment to preserving our rich cultures and traditions for future generations of artists. We are not only offering bilingual entertainment to our community but also building a bridge between our past and our vibrant artistic future.

See the full Yo Soy Houston Mariachi lineup here.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
IM NOT A COMEDIAN… IM LENNY BRUCE Makes Houston Premiere in October Photo
I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE Makes Houston Premiere in October

The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center will present a two-run limited engagement of “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE” starring critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at THEATRE SUBURBIA Photo
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT at THEATRE SUBURBIA

They have a mix of genders, races, and experience levels to work with. The result is what community theater is all about, a perfect blend of people coming together for a common cause. You can feel their love of the piece and each other radiating from the stage. This is why people adore and do community theater.

3
Main Street Theater Receives Stabilization Grant From MAAA and Houston MOCA Photo
Main Street Theater Receives Stabilization Grant From MAAA and Houston MOCA

Main Street Theater has announced that it is among a select group of regional organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance Houston Arts and Cultural Stabilization Grant.

4
KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October Photo
KATIE: THE STRONGEST OF THE STRONG Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Katie: The Strongest of the Strong, part of its Opera to Go! series for students and families, from Tuesday through Thursday, October 10 through 12, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Learn more about how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Blockbuster Broadway with Norm Lewis
Jones Hall (9/22-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Moore Vision Entertainment (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Taming of the Shrew
Points North Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Catastrophic Theatre (9/29-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Theatre Southwest (9/15-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L'enfant/ Monsieur
Moores Opera House (10/26-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Alvin Community College Theatre (10/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You