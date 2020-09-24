Alley Theatre Implements Several Changes To Inspire Positive Change Within The Organization

The Alley has committed to share updates on their EDI work with amendments to their original commitments in the Actions Speak Louder Than Words letter from June 18, 2020.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended The Alley Theatre's operations, the Theatre has taken the opportunity to pause and make several positive internal changes.

As of July 2020, the Alley made the eight Resident Acting Company members full-time employees at the Theatre. The Resident Acting Company is now provided with a year-long salary as opposed to only contracts for shows throughout the season. The Alley was founded on and is rooted in a Resident Acting Company model. By employing these artists full-time, the Alley deepens that commitment and provides more financial stability for these valued artists. Additionally, engaging these artists full-time also creates a more collaborative work environment. The Resident Acting Company will have more opportunities to work off-stage with other departments at the Theatre, such as collaborating with the Education and Community Engagement department to develop new masterclasses.

The Alley's Leadership Team has collectively decided to move to a five-day workweek during rehearsals prior to technical rehearsals and to eliminate "10 out of 12" technical rehearsal days. These changes are the Alley's first steps to improve the work-life balance for everyone involved creating the work on the stage. "10 out of 12" is a contractual term for an all-day call for the cast and crew of a production. Actors may be kept at work for ten hours out of a maximum of 12 consecutive hours. The other two hours are reserved for meal breaks.

The Theatre has increased efforts to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) within the workplace. One of these efforts includes promoting Sajal Javid to become the Alley's Director of Human Resources, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. Javid has worked with Artistic Director Rob Melrose and the Alley Leadership Team to develop theatre-wide EDI core values as well as implement ongoing anti-racism training for the entire staff. The Alley Theatre's staff have virtually attended three anti-racism training sessions with EDI consultants since August. The anti-racism training sessions were led by Alison Park from Blink Consulting and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (The Winter's Tale) and Tyler Rivenbark from The Listening. The Alley Theatre's staff continue to regularly participate in EDI discussions led by Rob Melrose and Sajal Javid.

The Alley has committed to share updates on their EDI work with amendments to their original commitments in the Actions Speak Louder Than Words letter from June 18, 2020. Updates to the original document can be found at alleytheatre.org/ActionsSpeakLouderThanWords.

"The challenges of the past six months have offered the Alley a tremendous opportunity to make positive changes as we work to create a more welcoming, collaborative culture and to become a more diverse and inclusive theatre," said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "All of this change is to reflect the rich cultural diversity of Houston as well as its vibrant arts scene. It goes back to the words of our founder Nina Vance, 'Houston, this is your theatre!' We have been using this time to ask the questions: 'How can we make sure that this is everyone's theatre? How can we make sure that our artists and staff are supported so they can do their best work?'"

"I'm excited about the changes we are making," Melrose continued. "I can't express how much I long to greet our patrons in our beautiful lobby and welcome everyone back. When I do, I promise that it will be an even more dynamic, robust, and vibrant Alley that will be waiting for Houstonians!"

