A.D. Players at the George Theater Reveals ﻿59th Season of Exploration

A.D. Players at the George Theater has announced their 59th Season of Exploration, featuring beloved classics and two world-premieres. The Season of Exploration opens with Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session, a fictionalized debate between Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis, as World War Two knocks on the door. Witty, funny, and incredibly thought-provoking, this award-winning play will stir the heart and challenge the mind.

Next up is the largest Christmas show A.D. Players has ever produced; the delightful musical, NARNIA, based on C.S. Lewis' The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. With book, music, and lyrics by Jules Tasca, Thomas Tierney, and Ted Drachman, this enchanting and spectacle heavy show, complete with giant puppets, is sure to please the entire family this holiday season.

The third show of the season is a modern adaptation of Dostoevsky's most celebrated of works, set in the digital age. Crime and Punishment: 2026, written by A.D. Players Executive Artistic Director, Jayme McGhan, is a visceral, tense, contemporary take on one of the most redemptive books ever written.

The Spring show is a world-premiere musical, Brother Andrew, based on the New York Times Bestseller, "God's Smuggler", about a young Dutch soldier who, after a miraculous conversion, smuggles Bibles across the iron curtain during the cold war. Written by Progressive Rock icon, Neal Morse, Brother Andrew is a powerful tale of faith, courage, and love.

The Season of Exploration closes with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Based on the story of Joseph in the book of Genesis, this delightful musical will grace the stage of the George Theater for the first time in the summer of 2026.

