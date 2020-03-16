4th Wall Suspending All Performances For 8 Weeks In Accordance With CDC Guidelines

4th Wall Theatre is suspending all performances for 8 weeks in accordance with CDC Guidelines:

Good afternoon,

Effective immediately, 4th Wall Theatre will be suspending all public performances for the next 8 weeks in accordance with the CDC's updated guidelines about mass gatherings. This decision will effect both our current production of Between Riverside and Crazy and our upcoming production of The Pavilion.

We are working to reschedule both productions rather than cancel them. The exact dates of the remounted production of Between Riverside and Crazy are to be announced soon.

To all of our ticketholders and subscribers, we are offering the following refund/exchange policy. Ticket holders may:

Donate their tickets to the theater and receive a tax donation acknowledgement Exchange their tickets to a future scheduled performance (performance dates TBA) Request a refund for the full purchase price of their tickets

4th Wall Theatre will pay all of its artists for their original contracted full time commitment to Between Riverside and Crazy in accordance with its mission to provide theatre artists a fair, living wage.

The most up-to-date information regarding 4th Wall's response to COVID-19 can be found on our website (4thwalltheatreco.com) or social media channels (@4thWallHouston).

Link to CDC updated guidelines: http://bit.ly/2UdmkYW

Best,

Catherine Dunaway

Marketing & Development Manager







