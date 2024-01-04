26 MILES By Quiara Alegría Hudes Comes to Main Street Theater Next Month

Main Street Theater is producing the regional premiere of 26 Miles by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, The Elliot Trilogy), a frenetic, hilarious, and powerful play about a mother and daughter on a road trip across the country. “This is not just a mother/ daughter story - this is a story of loss and reclamation, a story of disconnection and reconnection. This is my story and this is your story,” says director Amelia Rico.

The production runs Feb. 10 – Mar. 3, 2024. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $35 - $59. Opening Night, Feb. 10, will feature a special Song and Drum performance by Houston Aztec Dance.

The cast is Dwight Clark, Joy Germany, Anthony Hernandez, and Rosarito Rodríguez-González. Rebecca Skupin is the production stage manager. The set designer is Art Ornelas. Jacob C. Sanchez is the sound designer. Afsaneh Aayani is the costume designer. Lighting design is by John Smetak. Rodney Walsworth is the properties designer.

More about the play

The custody battle left them estranged for eight years. The road trip destination is two thousand miles across the country. The mother's skin is brown; the teenage daughter's skin is white. So what if reality's nipping at their heels? This reunited pair runs frantically and hilariously from the secrets in their lives, hunting valuable antiques, chasing arctic explorers, getting lost in Wyoming's wilderness – and finding their way again as mother and daughter.

“Olivia has been raised by her father and has lost connection with her mother as well as her own Cuban / Indigenous ancestry. As a Tejana, Indigenous to South Texas and Central Mexico, I hope to celebrate our roots in Indigeneity by uplifting not only Chicano theatre, but also returning to its origins in Indigenous storytelling and spirituality.” (director Amelia Rico)

Quiara Alegría Hudes won the Pulitzer Prize for Water by the Spoonful and was a Pulitzer finalist for her play Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue which Main Street Theater produced in 2020. For the screen, Alegría Hudes adapted her Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights into a major motion picture and wrote Vivo, an animated feature, both with collaborator/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.