13 Pews to Join Downtown March For George Floyd

Please join 14 Pews, Houston city leaders and George Floyd's family by marching, tomorrow June 2nd @ 3PM.

The peaceful march will begin in the 1500 block of McKinney Street near Discovery Green and end at Houston's City Hall. Several members are meeting at 14 Pews (800 Aurora Street) at 1PM to touch up our signs.

Tables will be set up outside with extra markers and poster board. Please wear your masks. Restrooms will be open and water provided. Feel free to reach out to me if you wanna join us.

As you come out to march, here's what the ACLU recommends you keep in mind:

The right to march and protest is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and the First Amendment. If you get stopped, ask if you are free to go. If the police say yes, calmly walk away. You have the right to record. The right to protest includes the right to record, including recording police doing their jobs. The police can order people to stop interfering with legitimate police operations, but video recording from a safe distance is not interfering. If you get stopped, police cannot take or confiscate any videos or photos without a warrant. If you are videotaping, keep in mind in some states, the audio is treated differently than the images. But images and video images are always fully protected by the First Amendment. The police's main job in a protest is to protect your right to protest and to de-escalate any threat of violence. If you get arrested, don't say anything. Ask for a lawyer immediately. Do not sign anything and do not agree to anything without an attorney present. If you get arrested, demand your right to a local phone call. If you call a lawyer for legal advice, law enforcement is not allowed to listen. Police cannot delete data from your device under any circumstances.

