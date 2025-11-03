Margaret Cho Brings New Stand-Up Show CHOLIGARCHY To Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will welcome comedy legend Margaret Cho to the Castle Theater on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of her new stand-up show, Choligarchy.

A five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee, Cho remains one of the most influential voices in comedy. Known for her fearless commentary and sharp social satire, she continues to tackle subjects including identity, addiction, abuse, activism, and representation with her trademark mix of wit and candor.

Cho’s new show, Choligarchy, marks the next chapter in her groundbreaking career, combining her signature humor with unflinching honesty. The Chicago Tribune has praised Cho as “one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working today,” noting that her voice has only grown more vital in today’s social climate.

In addition to her acclaimed stand-up work, Cho’s recent on-screen projects include Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2), Gregg Araki’s upcoming film I Want Your Sex alongside Olivia Wilde and Charli XCX, and Hulu’s Fire Island, which earned multiple awards including the People’s Choice and GLAAD Media Awards. She has also appeared in Netflix’s Good on Paper and Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, and voiced a character in the Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated film Over the Moon. Vogue Magazine recently named Cho among its “9 Best Female Comedians of All Time,” alongside Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, and Wanda Sykes.

As part of the MACC’s ongoing commitment to support the local community, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are priced at $37, $57, $77, and $87, with a limited number of $137 Preferred Seating tickets available. Prices include all fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount on select tickets. Membership information, which includes access to early ticket purchasing and other benefits, can be found at mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are available online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but can be reached for inquiries at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.

Please note: the performance may contain mature subject matter.