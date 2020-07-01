Manoa Valley Theatre Features Dwight Martin On This Week's MVT Live

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features the former Producing Director of Manoa Valley Theatre, Dwight Martin. Viewers will have a front row seat and an exclusive behind the scenes look at the glamorous world of live theatre and performance. The stream will be posted on @manoavalleytheatre's Live Facebook stream. The host, Dylan Chace Lee, will chat with Martin about his long tenure at MVT, some of his most memorable moments and what he's been up to since retiring after nearly thirty years.

Each live episode feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

Dwight Martin holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in acting and directing from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University). In addition to Hawaii, he has performed on stages in New Jersey, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Arizona and Afghanistan, in a variety of collegiate and community productions. His Hawaii stage performances have all been at Manoa Valley Theatre in its presentations of Sylvia ('98), Deathtrap, Gunfighter, Sleuth, God of Carnage, M. Butterfly, Becky's New Car and Equus. He also performed with Windward Reader's Theatre in its presentation of The Waverly Gallery. His Hawaii directing includes MVT productions of The Laramie Project, Dear George: Letters to the President, Pass the Butler and co-direction of Children of a Lesser God. Dwight served for many years as a board member and officer of Hawaii State Theatre Council. He was honored locally with HSTC's 'Pierre Bowman Award' in 2000, and nationally with the American Association of Community Theatres' 'Excellence in Service Award' in 2010. He worked for 42 years in theatre management and producing, including 38 years at the helm of Manoa Valley Theatre as its Producing Director, prior to retiring in July 2019. Also an aviation enthusiast, he holds a commercial pilot's license and was an active avocational flyer for three decades including 22 years as a volunteer search and rescue pilot with Civil Air Patrol.

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its online streaming offerings by presenting, for a limited time, Lorenzo DeStefano's 2018 production of "SHIPMENT DAY," on MVT's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/manoavalleytheatre) and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/manoavalleytheatre).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

Manoa Valley Theatre recognizes Season Benefactor Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, and D. Suehiro Electric, Inc. The Season Presenter Sponsors are the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and 'Iolani School. Season Sponsors are Bob & Corrine Taylor on behalf of Maui Divers Jewelry, the George Mason Fund of Hawaii Community Foundation and Jeffrey S. Portnoy in memory of Sandi Portnoy. The Season Supporting Sponsor is First Hawaiian Bank.

