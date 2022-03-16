Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce the Winner of the February Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The February Go Try PlayWrite winner is Lee Tonouchi for his play Dykes in Waiks. The contest prompt was: Write a 10 page scene about a meet-cute (an amusing or charming first encounter between two characters that leads to the development of a romantic relationship between them.) between a Hawai'i local and a tourist in Waikiki.

Lee A. Tonouchi a.k.a. "Da Pidgin Guerrilla" stay one Pidgin playwright and author. His plays Gone Feeshing, Living Pidgin, Da Kine Space, Echoes of Dat Red Guitar, and UchinaAloha wuz produce by Kumu Kahua Theatre. HTY wen go do his youth play Three Year Swim Club. An'den da East West Players did da adult version which wuz one Los Angeles Times Critic's Choice Selection. His books include Da Word, Living Pidgin: Contemplations on Pidgin Culture, Da Kine Dictionary, Buss Laugh, Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son, and Okinawan Princess: Da Legend of Hajichi Tattoos.

"I like encourage all writers for enter da Go Try PlayWrite contest. For get myself amped to write one script, I like for see plays. If I see one good play, I stay all like Ooooo, I wanna write someting good li'dat one day! And even if I see someting junk, I be all like, Brah, I can do mo' bettah than dat! See, so eiddah way I get inspired. Kumu Kahua told me I won chree of their monthly contests in a row now. And if dey evah show 'em bumbye, I hope dey might one day inspire you! Lol. In da meanwhiles, you no can win if you no enter. So no sked, chance 'em! Write on."

~ Lee A. Tonouchi

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the March 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of March 2022 is: A 10 page max scene based on a confrontation between locals and spring breakers surfing out on the ocean in Waikiki.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press

