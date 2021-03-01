Kumu Kahua Theatre presents x other: a micro-story by Daniel A. Kelin II. This is the fourth show of the 50th season of Kumu Kahua Theatre, and fourth full production to be performed live and presented digitally, available everywhere via a private web link only.

Playwright Daniel A. Kelin II spent many years in the Marshall Islands, forming bonds with community members in the islands. He says, "I wrote the play to share the multiple stories and experiences that amazed me, fascinated me and, honestly, angered me. I wrote the play because I truly hope that the conversations will continue on beyond these few performances."

Told backward in time during the 2000s, featuring the traditional trickster god Letao,a??x other: a micro-storya?? illustrates the challenge of fitting into a new world faced by the Marshallese ina??Hawai'i, who arrived dreaming of a future for their families.a??a??

Notorious trickster Letao shepherds both audience and actors alike through this backward theatrical journey of Abija and Hirlynn, two Marshall Islands youth, who set off for America anda??face challenges fitting into a frustratingly abstruse world.a??a??As the young islanders discover unexpected truths about their island home and encounter cultural misconceptions, Letao dispenses occasional-and occasionally uninvited-insights and interruptions in his enthusiastic craving to showcase the contradictions of humans and humanity.

The show is directed by Taurie Kinoshita, who also directed Kumu Kahua productions of Way of a God by Dennis Carroll, Dead of Night by Edward Sakamoto, and Black Faggot by Victor Rodger.

Kumu Kahua is proud to offer Pay-What-You-Can tickets for all performances of x other: a micro-story. The current retail value on tickets to Kumu Kahua productions is $10. Those wishing to reserve their spot to watch one of the eleven available performances must secure an electronic ticket. Each ticket-holder will receive a link and unique password to view the show. Those wishing to see the show should visit kumukahua.org for links to secure tickets.

The show will run on a private YouTube stream; no special software or applications are needed for viewing. Audience members may be able to stream directly to television screens via smart TVs or services such as Fire TV and Roku and should check with their streaming provider for instruction.

The show runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8pm: January 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 2021

Sundays 2pm: January 17, 24, 31, 2021 (there will be no performance on Easter Sunday)

Following the performance on Friday, March 26 there will be a free talk story. These talk stories are offered on the 2nd Friday of each production run and include an opportunity to gain behind the scenes insight from the director, cast and playwright (when available).

Closed-captioned viewing options will be provided Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8pm: April 1, 2, 3, 2021.

Regular performances of x other: a micro-story are live, the closed-captioned option is a previously recorded live performance. Patrons who have reserved tickets for the closing weekend will be able to login and select either the pre-recorded stream with closed-captioning, or the live stream without closed-captioning at the time of the performance.