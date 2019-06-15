Kabuki Intensive Wraps Up At UHM

Jun. 15, 2019  

Kabuki Intensive Wraps Up At UHM

Last night a three-week intensive training in Kabuki performance was completed at University of Hawai'i at M noa. The intensive was an early training opportunity for students interested in auditioning for the 2020/2021 season's UHM Kennedy Theatre kabuki production of Benten the Maiden and the Bandits of the White Waves (Benten Musume Meo no Shiranami) produced by the UHM Department of Theatre and Dance - Asian Theatre Program.

Week one, taught by Dr. Julie A. Iezzi, UHM professor, covered historical information, play readings, kabuki conventions and terminology, dressing, and protocol. Weeks two and three, taught by veteran actor Ichikawa Monnosuke VIII, versatile performer and member of Ichikawa Ennosuke's kabuki troupe, consisted of fours hours of daily training in kabuki voice and movement, a three hour kabuki makeup workshop on Friday, June 7, and a recital Friday, June 14, 2019.



Related Articles View More Hawaii Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kabuki Intensive Wraps Up At UHM
  • Hawaii Shakespeare Festival Announces 2019 Season
  • Hawaii Performing Arts Festival To Open Season 15 With Hollywood Hits
  • Hawaii Performing Arts Festival To Launch 15th Anniversary Season On June 24
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre To Host Annual Fundraiser Event At Pocket Park
  • Paula Vogel's Play INDECENT Gets Hawai'i Premiere

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup