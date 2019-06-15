Kabuki Intensive Wraps Up At UHM

Last night a three-week intensive training in Kabuki performance was completed at University of Hawai'i at M noa. The intensive was an early training opportunity for students interested in auditioning for the 2020/2021 season's UHM Kennedy Theatre kabuki production of Benten the Maiden and the Bandits of the White Waves (Benten Musume Meo no Shiranami) produced by the UHM Department of Theatre and Dance - Asian Theatre Program.

Week one, taught by Dr. Julie A. Iezzi, UHM professor, covered historical information, play readings, kabuki conventions and terminology, dressing, and protocol. Weeks two and three, taught by veteran actor Ichikawa Monnosuke VIII, versatile performer and member of Ichikawa Ennosuke's kabuki troupe, consisted of fours hours of daily training in kabuki voice and movement, a three hour kabuki makeup workshop on Friday, June 7, and a recital Friday, June 14, 2019.





