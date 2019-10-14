Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON

HTY is pleased to announce its third production of the season, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson. The play is based on the award-winning and well-loved book by Bette Bao Lord and was adapted for the stage by Mark Branner. We are delighted to produce this original production of Mrs. Lord's important work on the 100th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's birth and in the Year of the Boar. Mrs. Lord actually began her illustrious international career at the East West Center and is widely regarded as one of the most influential Asian American writers and thinkers.

It is the touching story of a young Chinese-American girl and her family who move to the United States in 1947, the year baseball's Jackie Robinson was named Rookie of the Year. Told with humor and the use of both Chinese and English language, the play celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country.

Audiences will enjoy the multimedia design elements created by set and projection designer, Chesley Cannon, which include real footage of Jackie Robinson and events of the time. Sound designed by Barett Hoover and costumes designed by Iris Kim.

The production was directed by HTY's artistic director, Eric Johnson. It was adapted for the stage by Mark Branner who is an Associate Professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the director of the Theater for Young Audiences program. The international cast features Shanghai based actor Qiaoer Zheng and Seattle based actor Rachel Uyeno.

Director, Eric Johnson, reflects, "I believe it is important that we share with the young people in Hawaii today the history and stories of the generations who fought to make our country more diverse. Mrs. Lord's heartfelt account of a young girl learning to walk between two cultures is honest, uplifting and speaks directly to an audience today."

The play opens on Friday, November 1st at 7pm with performances on Sunday, November 3 at 2pm, Saturday, November 9, 16, 23 at 4:30pm, and an HTY For Every Family Pay-What-You-Can/ Sensory Friendly Performance on Saturday, November 16 at 11am. Tickets can be purchased online at www.htyweb.org, by calling (808) 839-9885 ext. 720, or at the door on the day of the performance.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





