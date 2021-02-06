Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hawaii Opera Theatre Presents OPERA KANIKAPILA

The production made its World Premiere on HOT Digital on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Feb. 6, 2021  
Hawai'i Opera Theatre presents the world premiere of Opera Kanikapila.

Internationally-acclaimed, native Hawaiian baritone Quinn Kamakanalani Kelsey joins award-winning 'ukulele virtuoso Taimane in a kanikapila jam session like no other! Two Polynesian powerhouses unite for the first time ever and deliver a stunning performance.

The production made its World Premiere on HOT Digital on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1pm HST / 6pm EST and is now available on demand.

Download HOT Digital's free app today and watch on the go or cast to your television from your Apple or Android mobile devices. To view on your TV, you must have a casting device (Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire, Roku, etc.) or Smart TV.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.hawaiiopera.org/.

Check out a sneak peek below!


