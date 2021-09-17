Hawaii Opera Theatre Postpones Fall Season Due to COVID-19

Hawaii Opera Theatre has announced the postponement for its fall season, due to COVID-19, KITV reports.

Re-Emerging: HOT Live in Concert will now run Friday, January 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 30 at 4:00 pm.

Opera Ball: The Butterfly Emerges is now set for Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 pm.

Ticketholders can contact (808) 596-7858 or HOTTickets@hawaiiopera.org with any questions. The company will offer complimentary ticket exchanges or refunds on previously purchased tickets.

Read more on KITV. Stay up to date on all future announcements at https://www.hawaiiopera.org.