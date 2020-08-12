Hawaii Children's Theatre Presents a Free Theater Production Intensive for Teens

Students are recommended to do all or as many workshops as they are able to attend.

Hawaii Children's Theatre presents a new workshop intensive series for teens 14-18 years old. Whether you're an aspiring director, interested to explore a specialized area or just want an overall understanding of the production process this is a great workshop series to start your journey. Many times in a production you are focused on your own role. This is an opportunity to go behind the scenes with top professionals and learn the tricks of the trade in a small group, socially distanced setting.

Students are recommended to do all or as many workshops as they are able to attend. A la carte attendance is also permitted on a space available basis. Select what "sings" to you, and try something new - no experience is required. Each session will consist of an introductory level workshop on the following theater subjects:

"Makeup!" with Bobbee Downs

"Set Design" with Arnold Meister

"Choreography" with Rebecca Hanson

"Costume Design" with Barbara Green

"Lighting Design" with Marty Schmidt

"Stage Management" with Bailey Hutton and Taj Gutierrez

"Acting for the Camera" with Sydney & Sienna Agudong???

"Directing!" (the Musical Theatre edition)" with Marly Madayag

Spaces are limited as the classes will be held IN PERSON for only 8 students. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as students will be seated 6 feet apart and are required to wear masks throughout the class. Sanitizing stations will be set up in The Warehouse for use before and during sessions.

