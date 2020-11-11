Diamond Head Theatre Announces Christmas Show, MELE KALIKIMAKA, HONOLULU!

Performances run December 4-20.

Diamond Head Theatre has announced its upcoming Christmas show, Mele Kalikimaka, Honolulu! Performances run December 4-20.

Join in for an old-fashioned Christmas at Diamond Head Theatre. Imagine the setting - a home decorated for the holidays. The music - a selection that harkens back to the TV specials of Andy Williams and Perry Como, interspersed with the recent holiday stylings of pop divas like Mariah Carey. Then, sprinkle in a nice mix of Christmas standards and beloved hymns and you've got "Mele Kalikimaka"!

These are one-hour shows, with socially distanced seating. Each performance is limited to 125 patrons only.

The theatre will feature touchless entry and temperature checks. Masks will be required for all performances.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://diamondheadtheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4R00000YxEAbUAN.

Shows View More Hawaii Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You