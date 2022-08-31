CHINEE, JAPANEE, ALL MIX UP Comes to the Kennedy Theatre Next Month

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up a devised theatre production lead and directed by Reiko Ho. As suggested by the title of this piece, which Director Ho borrowed from a local playground rhyme, this production spotlights the Asian-American experience both in Hawai'i and on the continent. This production crafts original scenes based on collective personal experiences from the cast, headline news articles, and events from the past. This production explores adult themes and includes strong language and references to racism and racial slurs. Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up will be performed in-person at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre on September 21st-24th at 7:30 p.m. and September 25th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $8-$18.

"What does it mean to be Asian in 2022?" is one of the major questions posed to the student devisers of this theatre project. Faced with the rise of Anti-Asian hate crimes and the continuing need for representation and voice, guest director Reiko Ho leads students on a deep dive into Asian-American history in Hawai'i and the continent to craft and create this multimedia theatrical performance. The show will feature poems from noted local playwright Lee Tonouchi, aka "da Pidgin Guerrilla," in addition to original monologues, scenes, and other various performance pieces by the student performers. Director Ho mused, "Like a good Asian dish, it is a little salty, a little sweet, a little sour, a little bitter, and very savory."

When asked about the inspiration behind the production director Ho noted, "It is more important than ever to give voice and representation to our Asian, Mixed Asian, and Asian American communities," continuing "It is my fervent belief that we must include young people in these important conversations and empower them to grapple with our collective past and present as Asians in America. This show is inspired by that belief."

The student cast of five and Director Ho have worked together to create this world premiere devised theatre production. "It is personally gratifying to be in a room with an all-Asian, female-identifying cast" noted Director Ho. Some of the subjects raised in the devising process ranged from the Chinese Exclusion Act and the Internment Camps of World War II through to memories from cast members great-grandparents working the plantations of Hawai'i. Cast members discovered common traditions regardless of being raised throughout Asia, Hawai'i, or the continent. But some shared experiences weren't always pleasant to uncover. "We cried over how discrimination has found its way into all of our lives and what we have lost by living quietly as the 'model minority,'" Director Ho continued, "This show is a collage of pieces inspired by our discussions, shared memories and stories, pop-culture, and what the world might look like through an Asian lens. We hope you enjoy our musings."

Director Reiko Ho is the Artistic Associate for Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and part of the Emmy® award winning team creating HTY's hit T.V. show, The HI Way. An accomplished theatre artist and U.H.M. alumna who "loves creating works inspired by the diverse communities of her island home." Her decades-long directorial focus has been showcasing original plays by Hawai'i artists and creating space for local and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) representation.

For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/allmixup. For ticketing or accessibility questions please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.