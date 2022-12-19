12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; Hawaii Performing Arts Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sea-Joseph Choo - I<3 MY AAPI GRANDPARENTS! - Kumu Kahua Theatre 53%

Bridge Hartman - BRIDGE LIVE AT THE PALACE - Palace Theatre 26%

Jo Pruden - LILLIAN - TAG - The Actors' Group 21%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debra McGee - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 31%

Dwayne Sakaguchi - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 18%

Katherine L. Jones - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 11%

Ahnya Chang - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

Aleah Kay - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre 8%

Kumu Hula Tracie Ka‘ōnohilani Lopes, Kumu Hula R. Keawe Lopes, Jr., and J. Lorenzo Perillo - HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 7%

Caryn yee - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond head theatre 6%

Amy Lynn Schiffner & Ka'ohinani Yojo Daniels - EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 4%

Andrew Sakaguchi - BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Jessica Israel - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 2%

Aleah Kay - AVENUE Q - Hilo Palace 1%

Kea Kapahua - WORDSWORTH - UH Hilo 0%

Kathryn Yee - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre 0



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michelle Hartman - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 32%

Maile Speetjens - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre. 11%

Karen Wolfe - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre 10%

Carlynn Wolfe - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University 7%

Kaneikoliakawahineika’iukapuomua Baker - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 6%

Karen Wolfe - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 6%

Lizby - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre 6%

Kimmerie H.O. Jones - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Kimmerie Jones - BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Jesse Höyhtyä - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 4%

Maile Speetjens - EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 4%

Kimmerie Jones - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Maile Speetjens - HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

Lizby - AVENUE Q - Hilo Palace 0



Best Dance Production

CO-MOTION - UHM Kennedy Theatre 58%

SPHERE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 42%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lee Summers - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 31%

Michael Ng - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 17%

Alex Munro - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater 14%

Andrew Sakaguchi - BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 8%

Kevin Pease - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

Larry Reitzer - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre 7%

Mathias maas - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond head theatre 4%

Taylor Bogan - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 4%

John Rampage - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond head theatre 3%

Miles Phillips - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Alohi De Lima - PAIEA - Kamehameha Hawai’i 2%

Larry Reitzer - AVENUE Q - HEART/Hilo Palace 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lanaly Cabalo - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University 19%

Ākea Kahikina - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 15%

Reiko Ho - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 11%

Reiko Ho - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre 11%

Rob Duval - THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre 9%

Harry Wong III - ALOHA LAS VEGAS BY EDWARD SAKAMOTO - Kumu Kahua Theatre 7%

Tammy Haili‘ōpua Baker - HAWAI‘I NŌ KA ‘OI: A SAKAMOTO CELEBRATION - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 7%

Denny Hironaga - WHO YOU AGAIN - Kumu kahua theater 6%

Mark Branner & Annie K.L. Lipscomb - EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 5%

Kaipulaumakaniolono - HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Derrick Brown - PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 2%

Peggy Anne Siegmund - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 2%

Bro. Gary Morris - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%

Joyce Maltby - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%

Iasona Kaper - BLUE BY WIL KAHELE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 32%

ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 11%

CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 8%

EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University 7%

WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 6%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

ANYTHING GOES - Diamond head theatre 4%

THE CONVERSION OF KA’AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua 4%

AVENUE Q - HEART/Hilo Palace 4%

HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

WHO YOU AGAIN - Kumu kahua theater 2%

INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Diamond head theatre 1%

EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

HAWAI’I NŌ KA ‘OI: A SAKAMOTO CELEBRATION - UH Kennedy Theatre 1%

PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 0%

THE GOD COMMITTEE - TAG - The Actors' Group 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew McCarren - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 40%

Chris Gouveia - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 15%

Janine Myers - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 14%

Dawn Oshima - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

Janine Myers - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Jonah Bobilin - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 4%

Claire Paul - EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Brian Sackett - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Brian Sackett - WHO YOU AGAIN? - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Claire Paul - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 2%

Jonah Bobilin - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

Jonah Bobilin - HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

Ariana Bassett - SCARY SCENARIOS - UH Hilo 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Justin John Moniz - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 31%

Maikai Nash - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 12%

Darcie Yoshinaga - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 12%

Melina Lillios - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 11%

Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha, Kumu R. Keawe Lopes Jr. & the Tuahine Troupe - HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 10%

Jenny shiroma - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond head theatre 6%

Roslyn catraccia - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Diamond head theatre 5%

Jenny shiroma - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa valley theatre 4%

Ian O'Sullivan - EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Jenny Shiroma - DADDY LONG LEGS - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Jenny shiroma - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond head theatre 3%



Best Musical

HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 35%

ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 15%

CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater 11%

WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 7%

BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theater 5%

CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART) 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Diamond head theatre 4%

AVENUE Q - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART) 3%

INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Diamond head theatre 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond head theatre 2%

WAITRESS (NON-EQ) - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

WHO YOU AGAIN? BY RYAN OKINAKA - Kumu Kahua Theatre 22%

MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 21%

EGGS ON ICE BY KRISTINE M. REYES - Hawaii Pacific University 16%

HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 14%

BLUE - Kumu Kahua 10%

WORDSWORTH - UH Hilo 6%

PAI’EA - Kamehameha Hawai’i 4%

HAWAI’I NŌ KA ‘OI: A SAKAMOTO CELEBRATION - UH Kennedy Theatre 3%

HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jack Murphy - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 19%

Kelsey Baehrens - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theater 6%

Nicholas Amador - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Darian Aquino - BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Gage Thomas - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Richie Cardile - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 6%

Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Kat Nakano - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Tyler Brunner - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 4%

Yumeko Stern - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 3%

Kirk A. Lapilio Jr. - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Adrian Khactu - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theater 3%

Charles Bankhead - AVENUE Q - Palace theater 3%

Alex peveck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Diamond head theatre 3%

Taylor Bogan - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 3%

Elliot Dimacali - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Sarah Souza - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Sarah Halford - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Zachary Linnert - WAITRESS (NON-EQ) - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Marisa Capalbo - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater 2%

Leimomi Herrell - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Marissa Noelle - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Garett Taketa - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

Garrett Hols - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

Kaiulu Tioganco - PAI’EA PAI’EA - Kamehameha Hawai’’i 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Lin McEwan - SEX WITH STRANGERS - ProArts Playhouse, Kihei, HI 15%

Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 14%

Zoe Lehneman - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University 12%

Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 10%

Joshua “Baba” Kamoani‘ala Tavares - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 9%

Brandon Caban - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 8%

Kim Anderson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

Rachel League - THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre 7%

Kati Kuroda - WHO YOU AGAIN - Kumu kahua theater 4%

Baba Tavares - HO’OILINA - UH Manoa 4%

Chelsea Cox - A GIRL IN SCHOOL UNIFORM (WALKS INTO A BAR) - KOA Theater 2%

Annie Lipscomb - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

Dann Seki - ALOHA LAS VEGAS - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

Mickey Graue - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - TAG - The Actors' Group 2%

Betty Bolton - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%

Bro. Gary Morris - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 0%



Best Play

ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 22%

SEX WITH STRANGERS - ProArts Theater 15%

EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University 12%

HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 9%

THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre 9%

THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU BY VICTORIA NALANI KNEUBUHL - Kumu Kahua Theatre 6%

WHO YOU AGAIN - Kumu kahua theater 6%

EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 5%

THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

ALOHA LAS VEGAS BY EDWARD SAKAMOTO - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

PAI’EA - Kamehameha Hawai’i 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - TAG - The Actors' Group 2%

BLUE BY WIL KAHELE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

HAWAI’I NŌ KA ‘OI: A SAKAMOTO CELEBRATION - UH Kennedy Theatre 1%

PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%

HAWAI‘I NŌ KA ‘OI: A SAKAMOTO CELEBRATION - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 0%

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 0%



Best Production of an Opera

PAI’EA - Kamehameha Hawai’i 49%

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 43%

AS ONE - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Merenda - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 36%

Willie Sabel - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 16%

M.J. Matsushita - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 14%

Kara Nabarrete - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 7%

Brian Sackett - WHO YOU AGAIN? - Kumu Kahua Theatre 5%

Andrew Doan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Michelle Bisbee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Laura Nigon-Holmgren - EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Michelle A. Bisbee - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Kara Nabarrete - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 3%

Kevin Keaveney - GIRL IN A SCHOOL UNIFORM… - KOA Theater 3%

Michelle A. Bisbee - HE LEO ALOHA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

Kelsey Dostie - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%

Kelsey Dostie - PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lock Lynch - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 20%

Kerri Yoneda - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 14%

Robert Matsushita - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 13%

Lock Lynch - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 12%

Kerri Yoneda - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

Paul Palmore - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 8%

Justin Garde & Max D'Aulerio - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 7%

Kevin Keaveney - GIRL IN A SCHOOL UNIFORM - KOA Theater 7%

Rachel Edwards - THE TEMPEST - Hilo Community Players 6%

Lock Lynch - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christopher Sanders - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 14%

Summer Pearson - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 9%

Joshua Credle - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 8%

Brandon Caban - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley theater 6%

Trinity Gray - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 5%

Karese Kaw-uh - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

Susan Hawes - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater 5%

Reyn Halford - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Stephanie Sanchez - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Erin Smith - CABARET - HEART 4%

Jared Paakaula - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Cassie Favreau-Chung - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Brandon Caban - BE MORE CHILL - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Rob Duval - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater 3%

Jill Y.S. Chung - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Alexandria Zinov - DESPERATE MEASURES - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Gage Thomas - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 2%

Rachel League - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Sally Swanson - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

Kevin Vann - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theater 1%

Emily Wright - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 1%

Jackie Pualani Johnson - WORDSWORTH - UH Hilo 1%

Mo Radke - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

Olivia Coughlin - INTERSTELLAR CINDERELLA - UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelsey Baehrens - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre 14%

Rachel League - THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre 14%

Alana Eagle - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre 13%

Maki‘ilei Ishihara - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 12%

Kuulei Santiago - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific Theatre 10%

Anette Arinix - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 9%

Alaura Ward - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 6%

Allan Okubo - ALOHA LAS VEGAS - Kumu Kahua Theatre 4%

Karen Hironaga - WHO YOU AGAIN - Kumu kahua theater 4%

Nadine Domingo - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific Theatre 3%

Kaipo - DUDOIT - Kumu kahua theater 3%

Lucky Lemieux - THE TEMPEST - Hilo Community Players 3%

Maile Sufak - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific Theatre 3%

Georgiana Sima - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 1%

Ly Atsumi - ALOHA LAS VEGAS - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

Christopher Higgins - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - TAG - The Actors' Group 0%

