Yo-Yo Ma Performs Live in the Global Concert Hall

Empty concert halls and a dramatic drop-off in events: the corona crisis has pressed a pause button for the concert and opera business. But thanks to IDAGIO, classical music lovers can still enjoy unique musical experiences. Now, the leading classical music streaming service welcomes Yo-Yo Ma, the most renowned cellist of our time, to perform in its Global Concert Hall.

On July 24 at 8:00 pm New York time (25 July, 02:00 CEST), the Grammy Award winner dedicates a 60-minute concert to the music of the late Ennio Morricone. The concert is accessible to viewers all over the world and will be streamed LIVE and made available to watch at any time in the 24 hours following the initial stream. Tickets are now available at the Global Concert Hall. Ticket buyers will also have the opportunity to meet Yo-Yo Ma after the concert in the Virtual Green Room, where he will be online to answer questions from the audience.

Ennio Morricone described music as "energy, space and time": words that Yo-Yo Ma has called "perhaps, the most concise and accurate description I have ever heard." His concert will trace these aspects in a program that ranges from Morricone's legendary film music, through works by Schubert and Bach, to traditional melodies from Mongolia and America.

Till Janczukowicz, CEO and founder of IDAGIO: "More than ever, people across the globe need classical musical experiences within the comfort of their home. To welcome one of the world's most iconic artists to the Global Concert Hall less than two months after its inception makes us happy and proud. For decades, Yo-Yo has been on a mission to convey music's power to inspire, console and renew to people in every corner of the world. His concert in the Global Concert Hall shows great artistry and technology can drive change and create compelling experiences when working together."

At the end of May 2020, IDAGIO launched the Global Concert Hall, a ticketed online audiovisual concert hall available worldwide. Already in its first month it played host to musicians such as Zubin Mehta, Daniel Barenboim, Leonidas Kavakos, Isabelle Faust, Christian Tetzlaff, Lars Vogt, Francesco Meli and Mari Samuelson. Artists as well as orchestras can use the platform to offer their own concerts online and benefit from its fair-pay model: 80 percent of the net revenue is directly passed on to them.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You