Video: Behind-the-Scenes with the Costume Team of FROZEN in Hamburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Go behind the scenes with the costume team of Disney's Frozen in Hamburg in the video here!

In the video, Dominik takes you to the costume department in the black box to meet Britta and Benny, who discuss how they came to the production, their favorite costumes, and more.

The musical can be seen in Hamburg until September 29th, before moving on to Stuttgart, where it will be at home in the Stage Apollo Theater from the end of November.

Comments