Thomas Guggeis is the New Conductor of the Staatskapelle Berlin

Guggeis will conduct the first opera performance after the Corona break in the Staatsoper tonight.

Sep. 13, 2020  

Staatsoper Unter den Linden has announced that Thomas Guggeis is the new conductor of the Staatskapelle Berlin.

Guggeis will conduct the first opera performance after the Corona break in the Staatsoper tonight, the revival of Richard Strauss' ARIADNE AUF NAXOS staged by Hans Neuenfels.

The cast features Anna Samuil in the title role as well as Andreas Schager, Katharina Kammerloher and Roman Trekel among others.

