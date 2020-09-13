Guggeis will conduct the first opera performance after the Corona break in the Staatsoper tonight.

Staatsoper Unter den Linden has announced that Thomas Guggeis is the new conductor of the Staatskapelle Berlin.

Guggeis will conduct the first opera performance after the Corona break in the Staatsoper tonight, the revival of Richard Strauss' ARIADNE AUF NAXOS staged by Hans Neuenfels.

The cast features Anna Samuil in the title role as well as Andreas Schager, Katharina Kammerloher and Roman Trekel among others.

Check out a video about Thomas Guggeis below:

Shows View More Germany Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You