Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Cancels Usher and Cherkaoui/Bausch

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen has made the decision to cancel its performances of Usher and Cherkaoui/Bausch.

People who have already bought a ticket for one of these performances will be contacted personally.

"Because of the social distancing and the quarantine measures for people who travel to our country, it is impossible to start rehearsals for these productions. Unfortunately, this means that our current ballet season is over," says spokesperson Wilfried Eetezonne.

"The Cherkaoui / Bausch production should have been the icing on the cake of a season marked by 50 years of Ballet Vlaanderen and 5 years of Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. We are currently looking at whether we can move a number of festive ideas such as the costume exhibition to a later date. "

Whether the productions Faust, Shéhérazade / L'Heure Espagnole and the concert Mahler 4 will be performed, will be decided later.

"These productions require less preparation time. The only question is whether we will still be allowed to open our theaters this season. For this, we have to wait for a decision from the government, " he continous.

In the meantime, Opera Ballet Vlaanderen will remain online with the opera productions Parsifal, La Juive and Rusalka and the ballet performances Ma Mère L'Oye and Bach Studies

Audiences can watch these performances for free at www.operaballet.be.





