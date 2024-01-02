Haus Der Kunst In Munich Reveals Spring/summer 2024 Season Highlights

Haus der Kunst, Munich's global centre for contemporary art, has announced highlights of its Spring/Summer 2024 season. Learn more about the season lineup below!

Rebecca Horn. (26 April – 13 October 2024)

A major survey of the work of Rebecca Horn (b.1944. Germany). Focused on performativity, the exhibition spans from the first works on paper in the 1960s and the early performances and films of the 1970s, through the mechanical sculptures of the 1980s and the spatial installations of the 1990s to the present.

Liliane Lijn. Arise Alive (5 April – 22 September 2024)

First large-scale solo museum show for Liliane Lijn (b.1939, New York, USA), surveying her career over six decades including her sculptural works from the 1980s, as well as her painting, drawing, film work and installations from the late 1950s to today. Inspired by Surrealist ideas, ancient mythologies and feminist, scientific and linguistic thought., a key focus for Lijn is visualising the invisible, using the latest materials and experimenting with reflection, motion, light and sound.

Pan Daijing. Mute (8 March – 14 April 2024)

The largest exhibition to date of the work of artist and composer Pan Daijing (b.1991, Guiyang, China). Occupying the entire Westgalerie and adjacent spaces, inside and outside the building, this live-exhibition is manifested as an ever-evolving performance environment. Throughout the six weeks of the exhibition the audience is invited to immerse themselves, following performers through a series of installations that integrate the architectural elements of the building, and open up unseen spaces.