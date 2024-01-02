Haus Der Kunst In Munich Reveals Spring/summer 2024 Season Highlights

Learn more about the season lineup here!

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Gabriel Feltz Appointed Music Director at Germany's Oper Kiel Photo 1 Gabriel Feltz Appointed Music Director at Germany's Oper Kiel

Haus Der Kunst In Munich Reveals Spring/summer 2024 Season Highlights

Haus der Kunst, Munich's global centre for contemporary art, has announced highlights of its Spring/Summer 2024 season. Learn more about the season lineup below!

Rebecca Horn. (26 April – 13 October 2024)

A major survey of the work of Rebecca Horn (b.1944. Germany). Focused on performativity, the exhibition spans from the first works on paper in the 1960s and the early performances and films of the 1970s, through the mechanical sculptures of the 1980s and the spatial installations of the 1990s to the present.

 

Liliane Lijn. Arise Alive (5 April – 22 September 2024)

First large-scale solo museum show for Liliane Lijn (b.1939, New York, USA), surveying her career over six decades including her sculptural works from the 1980s, as well as her painting, drawing, film work and installations from the late 1950s to today. Inspired by Surrealist ideas, ancient mythologies and feminist, scientific and linguistic thought., a key focus for Lijn is visualising the invisible, using the latest materials and experimenting with reflection, motion, light and sound. 

 

Pan Daijing. Mute (8 March – 14 April 2024)

The largest exhibition to date of the work of artist and composer Pan Daijing (b.1991, Guiyang, China). Occupying the entire Westgalerie and adjacent spaces, inside and outside the building, this live-exhibition is manifested as an ever-evolving performance environment. Throughout the six weeks of the exhibition the audience is invited to immerse themselves, following performers through a series of installations that integrate the architectural elements of the building, and open up unseen spaces.




RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
Gabriel Feltz Appointed Music Director at Germanys Oper Kiel Photo
Gabriel Feltz Appointed Music Director at Germany's Oper Kiel

Gabriel Feltz has been named Music Director of Germany's Oper Kiel. Learn more about Feltz and the opera company here!

2
Listen: Hear Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot) From TANZ DER VAMPIRE Photo
Listen: Hear 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' From TANZ DER VAMPIRE

Hear the Hamburg cast of the musical Dance Of The Vampires (Tanz Der Vampire) perform the song, 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' below!

3
Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week Photo
Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week

Selections from These Girls Have Demons, a new rock musical, will be presented in Berlin on December 18 as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine. This contemporary show explores the repressed emotions of four teenage girls in a patriarchal society.

4
Die Cast der Weltpremiere von Disneys Musical HERCULES Steht Fest Photo
Die Cast der Weltpremiere von Disneys Musical HERCULES Steht Fest

Ein heldenhaftes Spektakel erwartet das Publikum, wenn Disneys neuestes Musical HERCULES im März 2024 seine Weltpremiere in Hamburg feiert. Jetzt wurde die komplette Cast vorgestellt! Der Chief Creative Officer der Disney Theatrical Group, Thomas Schumacher, gab am Dienstag zudem erste Einblicke in die brandneue Show.

More Hot Stories For You

Gabriel Feltz Appointed Music Director at Germany's Oper KielGabriel Feltz Appointed Music Director at Germany's Oper Kiel
Listen: Hear 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' From TANZ DER VAMPIREListen: Hear 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' From TANZ DER VAMPIRE
Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This WeekSelections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week
Conductor James Gaffigan Leads Inaugural Season as General Music Director Of Komische Oper BerlinConductor James Gaffigan Leads Inaugural Season as General Music Director Of Komische Oper Berlin

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
IGL in Germany IGL
Institute of German language. (8/08-12/08)
The Hound of the Baskervilles in Germany The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)PHOTOS
Lobby Hero in Germany Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) in Germany Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
Lizard Boy in Germany Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
China-Girl in Germany China-Girl
First Stage Theater (1/25-4/17)
DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN in Germany DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN
Theater Regensburg (11/04-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You