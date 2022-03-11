Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Deutsche Oper Berlin Announces Benefit For Ukraine

The concert is on March 13.

Mar. 11, 2022  
The tragic incidents of the last week have shocked us all. The attack on Ukraine is an attack on the ideals of freedom and democracy that we share with the people of Ukraine. The works we perform always raise the question of humanity and take sides against the injustice that befalls individuals as well as entire peoples.

That is why we not only believe that it is important to continue perforing these days, but also want to use the means of art to send a signal against injustice. Hardly any composer has become such a symbol of freedom with his works as Giuseppe Verdi, and music from his operas will therefore be the focus of the benefit matinee we are holding on Sunday, 13 March at 11 am in aid of Ukraine-Hilfe Berlin e.V..

However, the staff of Deutsche Oper Berlin are also keen to make a practical contribution of solidarity with people in need together with you. During the interval of our performances, members of the house will ask for donations for Ukraine, which will also be in support of Ukraine-Hilfe Berlin.

Learn more at https://deutscheoperberlin.de/en_EN/calendar/va-pensiero-benefizmatinee-fuer-die-ukrain.17213005

Concert programme

Giuseppe Verdi [1813 - 1901]
From: LA FORZA DEL DESTINO
Ouverture
„Pace, pace, mio Dio!" - Leonora's Melodia

From: NABUCCO
„Va, pensiero" - Liberty Chorus

Reading from the novel "Internat" by Serhij Zhadan

From: DON CARLO
„O Carlo ascolta ... io morrò" - Rodrigo's aria

From: LA TRAVIATA
„Teneste la promessa .... Addio del passato" - Violetta's aria
„Parigi o cara" - Duet Violetta and Alfredo

Reading from the novel "Internat" by Serhij Zhadan

From: MACBETH
„Patria oppressa" - Chorus of Scottish Refugees
„O figli, o figli miei .... Ah, la paterna mano" - Macduff's aria

From: MESSA DI REQUIEM
Excerpts from „Libera me"



