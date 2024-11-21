David Hughey Will Lead German Production of MJ DAS MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway actor David Hughey, celebrated for his performances in MJ The Musical, Camelot, Waitress, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and more, is set to take on the role of Joe Jackson in the German production of MJ Das Musical in Hamburg. Hughey, who has been an integral part of the Broadway company for nearly two years, will perform the dialogue entirely in German.

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Joe Jackson in Hamburg," said Hughey. "Being a part of the MJ family has been an incredible and fulfilling journey, and I really look forward to sharing this story with German audiences."

MJ Das Musical offers an in-depth look into the creation of Michael Jackson's 1992 "Dangerous" world tour, featuring over 25 of his greatest hits, including "Beat It," "Billie Jean," "Bad," "Smooth Criminal," and "Thriller." The production delves into the unique moves and unmistakable sound of the superstar, providing rare insights into the team spirit and creative power that made Michael Jackson a legend. The role of MJ will be played by Benet Monteiro.

The German production is scheduled to premiere on December 1, 2024, at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg. Tickets are now available for purchase.

About David Hughey

David Hughey is a versatile performer acclaimed as "Dynamic" by The New York Times, "Golden-toned" by the San Francisco Chronicle, and "Vocally stunning" by Broadway World. Since making his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, he has been featured on and off Broadway, most recently in the hit Tony-winning musical MJ The Musical, as well as on Television and in film.

About MJ Das Musical

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ - Das Michael Jackson Musical provides an unparalleled look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. The production has been praised for its exceptional choreography and storytelling, offering audiences a riveting experience that captures the essence of Michael Jackson's artistry.

Photo Credit: Victor Rivera, VA Media Group

